India’s biggest dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla, is back with its 16th season and it’s bolder, hotter, and more unpredictable than ever! MTV Splitsvilla X16 is not only bringing back an upgraded version of contemporary romance but also a royal twist in the villa!

Host Sunny Leone, who recently marked a decade of her iconic journey with the show, welcomes a brand-new partner-in-crime, the ever-charming Karan Kundrra. With his effortless charisma, quick wit, and magnetic energy, Karan is ready to turn up the heat and take the game of love to thrilling new heights.

Together, this fiery duo, the Queen of Hearts and the King of Hearts, are all set to rule over a season where sparks fly, alliances shift, and every move could change the game. In this high-stakes arena of passion, emotions will flare, connections will be tested, and love will face its most daunting challenges yet.

What Did Karan Kundrra Say About Becoming The New Co-Host Of MTV Splitsvilla X16?

Speaking about his new journey, Karan Kundrra shared his thoughts on becoming the new co-host, saying, “Coming back to MTV after six years feels like homecoming and Splitsvilla has such an iconic place in the channel’s legacy. I’ve always loved how the show captures the thrilling and unpredictable journey of modern love.”

“This season, I’m really looking forward to experiencing the MTV Splitsvilla energy and really excited to host alongside Sunny. I am super excited to see what the contestants have in store, how far they’ll go and what risks they’ll take when it comes to love. I truly believe this season is going to be bolder, more dynamic, and full of surprises,” he added.

So, get ready for a season where sparks fly, hearts race, and love takes center stage because when the King and Queen come together, the game of love will never be the same again!

