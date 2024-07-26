MTV Splitsvilla is one of the longest-running reality shows on Indian television. While It’s still debatable if the dating reality series actually makes you find love, one thing is certain: it does provide the contestants with fame and stardom.

Over the years, there have been several contestants who have not only been loved by the audience but have also been eyed by television producers, leading them to become accomplished actors in the industry. Here are 10 TV celebrities who began their journey on MTV Splitsvilla.

1. Aly Goni

Aly Goni became a household name with Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and only grew his fan base with his time on Bigg Boss 14. However, it was Splitsvilla that gave the actor the initial push in his career. Aly participated in the fifth season of the show but was eliminated halfway through the competition. While he could not find love on the reality show, he did find someone special in real life in the form of Jasmin Bhasin and has been going strong with her since 2021.

2. Paras Chhabra

Paras Chhabra is surely remembered for his stint on Bigg Boss 13, but he started his career back in 2012 with Splitsvilla Season 5, the same season as Aly Goni. Paras ended up winning the show, and later returned as a contestant in Season 8, only to finish in 7th place. Ever since, he has been seen on shows like Aarambh, Karn Sangini, and Vighnaharta Ganesha.

3. Sana Sayyad

Kundali Bhagya star Sana Sayyad became a fan-favorite on Splitsvilla Season 8 due to her adorable chemistry with co-contestant Utkarsh Gupta. The duo became the runners-up of the show but did not continue their relationship after it, and Sana went on to marry entrepreneur Imaad Shamsi in 2021. Meanwhile, she continued to rise in her career, appearing in lead roles in Divya Drishti, Lockdown Ki Love Story, and Spy Bahu.

4. Shagun Pandey

Shagun Pandey is currently dating Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein actress Sumit Singh, but the actor earlier tried his hand at love in Splitsvilla Season 11. Shagun reached the finals of the show and earned 2nd place. He then made a successful career on television, appearing in lead roles in the shows Mera Balam Thanedaar and Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, for which he received an Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actor.

5. Pavitra Punia

Known for her straightforward and bold personality, Pavitra Punia made her television debut in 2009 with Splitsvilla Season 3. She ended her run on the series in 3rd place, and ventured into the world of fiction shows, playing the lead in Star Plus’ Love U Zindagi, opposite Sidharth Shukla. Pavitra also starred in the shows Baalveer Returns, Daayan, Naagin 3, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, before entering Bigg Boss 14, where she made news for her romance with Eijaz Khan. The two actors dated for a few years before parting ways in 2024.

6. Simba Nagpal

Simba Nagpal participated in Splitsvilla season 11, only to be dumped midway through the show. However, his charming looks and toned body helped him bag the role of Virat Singh in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He then had a brief stint on Bigg Boss 15 before playing Rishabh Gujral opposite Tejasswi Prakash’s Pratha in Naagin 6.

7. Zaan Khan

Zaan Khan appeared on Splitsvilla season 8 and had a tough journey on the show as he was constantly targeted by his fellow contestants. Nevertheless, he braced through the challenges to finish in 3rd place in the competition. The journey surely paid off as Zaan was able to make an illustrious television career after the reality show, appearing in soaps like Hamari Bahu Silk, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, and Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai.

8. Rishabh Sinha

Another Season 5 alum, Rishabh Sinha bagged fourth place in the show in 2012. Shortly after, he made his television debut with Zee TV’s Qubool Hai as Ayaan Ahmed Khan, earning a huge fan following. Rishabh returned to Splitsvilla in Season 7, but could not reach the finals. He then made a wild card entry into Bigg Boss 9 and became the first runner-up, losing to Prince Narula.

9. Arjit Taneja

Kumkum Bhagya fame Arjit Taneja also made his debut with Splitsvilla, participating in the sixth season of the reality series. While he was eliminated early in the show, it did not stop him from becoming an established actor. Apart from playing Purab Khanna in Kumkum Bhagya, Arjit has appeared in shows like Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kaleerein, and Banni Chow Home Delivery. In 2023, he made a cameo in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, opposite Sriti Jha. The two now star together in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

10. Suyyash Rai

Famous for his roles in Phir Bhi Na Maane…Badtameez Dil and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Suyyash Rai was seen on Splitsvilla Season 2. While he was eliminated in the first week, he did get noticed by the TV industry and earned a role in Ekta Kapoor’s Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. In 2015, he made headlines for entering Bigg Boss 9 with his now-wife Kishwer Merchant.

