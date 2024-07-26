Whether you’re snuggling up with a blanket or enjoying a hot cup of chai, these all-time best Bollywood comedies will make your rainy day even more delightful. So, get ready to laugh out loud as we dive into a list of must watch comedies that promise endless entertainment.

1. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Starting off with a classic that never gets old, Andaz Apna Apna is a cult favorite. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this movie features the hilarious duo of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan as Amar and Prem. Their misadventures to win over a millionaire’s daughter, Raveena (Raveena Tandon), and outsmart the villain, Crime Master Gogo (Shakti Kapoor), are nothing short of iconic. The film is packed with memorable dialogues, side-splitting humor, and timeless scenes that will have you in splits.

Haila, we’re feeling some #90sNostalgia so we thought we’d throw it back by live-tweeting Andaz Apna Apna. Join us on Twitter as we #WatchAndazApnaApna at 5:30 PM tomorrow!

Bring chai! pic.twitter.com/X53yoGvqxM — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 15, 2020

2. Hera Pheri (2000)

When it comes to comedy gold, Hera Pheri is a gem that shines brightly. Directed by Priyadarshan, this film brings together Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in roles that have become legendary. The story of three down-on-their-luck individuals who get embroiled in a kidnapping plot is both funny and heartwarming. Paresh Rawal’s portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte is particularly unforgettable, making this movie a must-watch.

3. Chupke Chupke (1975)

Old is gold, and Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Chupke Chupke is a testament to that. This delightful comedy stars Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan. The plot revolves around a newlywed couple who play a series of pranks to fool their family. The humor is subtle, clever, and timeless, making Chupke Chupke a perfect choice for a rainy day.

4. Gol Maal (1979)

Another Hrishikesh Mukherjee classic, Gol Maal is a comedy that has stood the test of time. Starring Amol Palekar and Utpal Dutt, the film is a humorous take on lies, mistaken identities, and the chaos that follows. Amol Palekar’s dual role and Utpal Dutt’s impeccable comic timing make this movie a laugh riot from start to finish.

Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s evergreen comedy #Golmaal (1979) will always be remembered for hilarious chemistry between Amol Palekar and #FaceOfTheWeek #UtpalDutt. pic.twitter.com/gGfuPLWeuS — NFDC-National Film Archive of India (@NFAIOfficial) March 24, 2020

5. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. marked a turning point in Bollywood comedy with its unique blend of humor and emotion. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Sanjay Dutt as Munna, a lovable goon who decides to become a doctor to fulfill his father’s dream. With memorable characters like Circuit (Arshad Warsi) and heartwarming moments, this movie is sure to bring a smile to your face, even on the gloomiest of days.

Two decades of laughter, emotions, and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi! Celebrating 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS, a journey filled with unforgettable moments. Grateful for the love and support that made this film a timeless classic. Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon! pic.twitter.com/aLtdihZnZE — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) December 19, 2023

6. 3 Idiots (2009)

Another gem from Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots is a comedy that also offers profound life lessons. Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone, the film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi as three engineering students navigating the pressures of academic life. The film is filled with hilarious moments, touching scenes, and thought-provoking messages, making it a perfect rainy day watch.

10 years of 3 idiots.A day of memories. Remembering the cast-crew and the lovely time we had making this film. Join me in celebrating the occasion. Tune in to Sony MAX, tonight at 9pm. #10YrsOf3IdiotsWithMax @aamir_khan @ActorMadhavan @TheSharmanJoshi @bomanirani pic.twitter.com/5VWDWCDKko — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) December 25, 2019

7. Padosan (1968)

For those who enjoy classic Bollywood humor, Padosan is a must-watch. This 1968 comedy, directed by Jyoti Swaroop, features Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, and Kishore Kumar in lead roles. The film is a laugh riot with its simple yet hilarious storyline of a love-struck man trying to woo his neighbor with the help of his quirky friends. Kishore Kumar’s performance as the eccentric music teacher is particularly memorable.

8. Welcome (2007)

Anees Bazmee’s Welcome is a perfect blend of comedy and chaos. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal. The story of a man trying to marry the girl of his dreams, only to discover that her uncles are feared gangsters, is filled with laugh-out-loud moments and unforgettable characters. Nana Patekar’s portrayal of the gangster Uday Shetty is a standout.

Down memory lane, A hilarious one from Welcome – 2007.

Shot this one with #Nanapatekar in Marina #Dubai early morning so that we could avoid huge crowd but by the time we canned it had 100's of people gathered. #Filmwriter #Filmmaker #Filmproducer #Indianfilms #AneesBazmee pic.twitter.com/WIABiMNyEo — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) November 20, 2018

9. Dulhe Raja (1998)

Govinda, known for his impeccable comic timing, shines in Dulhe Raja. Directed by Harmesh Malhotra, the film also stars Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, and Johnny Lever. The story revolves around a small-time restaurant owner who takes on a rich hotelier, leading to a series of hilarious events. The film’s humor, catchy songs, and Govinda’s charm make it a delightful watch.

10. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)

A satirical take on corruption and bureaucracy, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is a classic that has gained cult status over the years. Directed by Kundan Shah, the film features an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Bhakti Barve, and Satish Shah. The dark humor and sharp wit of the film make it a unique comedy that still resonates with audiences today.

11. Chennai Express (2013)

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Chennai Express is a masala entertainer that combines action, comedy, and romance. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film follows the journey of a man traveling to immerse his grandfather’s ashes, only to get caught up in a series of misadventures in South India. The film’s colorful characters, humorous dialogues, and catchy songs make it an enjoyable watch.

Which Chennai Express edition line will make you take a sip? 😀#ChennaiExpress #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/euleybJ37P — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) March 18, 2021

12. Dhamaal (2007)

If you’re in the mood for some slapstick comedy, Dhamaal is the perfect choice. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aashish Chaudhary. The story of four friends who embark on a treasure hunt leads to a series of hilarious escapades. The film’s humor is over-the-top and unapologetically funny, making it a great pick for a fun-filled rainy day.

13. Bheja Fry (2007)

Bheja Fry, directed by Sagar Ballary, is a comedy of errors that revolves around a talentless but well-meaning singer who unwittingly wreaks havoc in the life of a smug music producer. Starring Vinay Pathak and Rajat Kapoor, the film is a delightful mix of situational comedy and sharp dialogues. Vinay Pathak’s portrayal of the bumbling yet lovable Bharat Bhushan is the highlight of this film.

14. PK (2014)

Rajkumar Hirani’s PK is a comedy with a message. Starring Aamir Khan as an alien who questions human beliefs and practices, the film is both humorous and thought provoking. Anushka Sharma plays a journalist who helps him on his quest. The film’s unique premise, witty dialogues, and Aamir Khan’s stellar performance make it a must-watch.

What is #PK looking at so intently? pic.twitter.com/gH6v246Wfh — UTV Motion Pictures (@utvfilms) November 5, 2014

15. Housefull (2010)

For those who love over-the-top humor and ensemble casts, Housefull is a perfect choice. Directed by Sajid Khan, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, and Lara Dutta. The story of a man who believes he’s cursed with bad luck, leading to a series of comical mishaps, is filled with laugh-out-loud moments and entertaining performances.

16. Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006)

A slice-of-life comedy with a heart, Khosla Ka Ghosla is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film stars Anupam Kher as a middle-class man who tries to reclaim his plot of land from a corrupt property dealer, played by Boman Irani. The film’s realistic humor, relatable characters, and clever plot make it a standout comedy that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Khosla Ka Ghosla is one movie which I can watch anytime and won’t get bored . Who’s your favourite character from the classical hit Khosla Ka Ghosla ? pic.twitter.com/TO38GPim3W — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) July 5, 2023

17. Peepli Live (2010)

Peepli Live, produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Anusha Rizvi and Mahmood Farooqui, is a dark comedy that satirizes the media and political responses to farmer suicides in India. The film features an ensemble cast including Omkar Das Manikpuri, Raghubir Yadav, and Naseeruddin Shah. The film’s sharp wit, biting satire, and brilliant performances make it a unique and memorable comedy.

The movie that touched millions of hearts completes 5 years today! Kudos! #PeepliLive pic.twitter.com/2cUqyg51i2 — UTV Motion Pictures (@utvfilms) August 13, 2015

18. Queen (2014)

Queen, directed by Vikas Bahl, is a heartwarming comedy-drama about self-discovery. Starring Kangana Ranaut as Rani, a young woman who embarks on a solo honeymoon trip after her fiancé calls off their wedding, the film is both funny and empowering. Kangana’s stellar performance and the film’s delightful humor make it a must-watch.

19. Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

Tanu Weds Manu, directed by Aanand L. Rai, is a romantic comedy that is as hilarious as it is heartwarming. Starring Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan, the film follows the story of an arranged marriage that takes several unexpected turns. The film’s quirky characters, witty dialogues, and charming performances make it an entertaining watch.

20. Badhaai Ho (2018)

Badhaai Ho, directed by Amit Sharma, is a comedy that tackles a unique and unconventional subject with humor and sensitivity. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao, the film tells the story of a middle-aged couple dealing with an unexpected pregnancy and the societal reactions to it. The film’s refreshing storyline, brilliant performances, and heartfelt humor make it a delightful watch.

So, the next time the skies open up and you find yourself cozily tucked indoors, remember to grab some popcorn, snuggle up in your blanket, and treat yourself to one (or more) of these fantastic Bollywood comedies. These films are sure to chase away the rainy day blues and leave you in splits, making your day brighter and happier!

