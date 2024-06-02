Raveena Tandon is one of the prominent actresses in Bollywood who made notable movies in the 90s and the early 2000s. She is a well-known personality and has now landed in trouble due to an alleged accident involving three women in Mumbai. A video of the actress allegedly in a drunken state asking people not to hit her has gone viral on social media.

Raveena gave hit movies with Govinda, such as Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Aunty No 1, and more. On the personal front, she was alleged to have an affair with Akshay Kumar. Her film Mohra starring Akshay and Suniel Shetty, is a cult classic today. She is still an icon today, and her song Tip Tip Barsa is still popular. Keep scrolling for more.

According to The Free Press Journal’s report in the late hours of Saturday, Raveena Tandon was surrounded and attacked by locals after she was accused of abusing and assaulting three people around Bandra in Mumbai. According to the report, the Mohra actress’ driver has been accused of rash driving and hitting three people at Carter Road around Rizvi College. When the people confronted them, Raveena got out of the car and was allegedly in a drunken state, and then abused and assaulted the victims.

The incident video went viral on social media platform X and was posted by a social activist, Mohsin Shaikh. The video is complete chaos. The locals surrounded Raveena Tandon and were threatening to call the police as one of the victims could be heard saying, “You will have to spend the night in jail. My nose is bleeding.” Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress asked them not to record them, and as the locals reportedly attacked her, she can be heard saying, “Don’t push. Please don’t hit me.”

Later, a man named Mohammed revealed that the alleged victims were his mother, sister, and niece. He also shared that they were passing by Rizvi College when Raveena Tandon’s driver ran over his mother. Mohammed, explaining the incident, said, “When they confronted, the driver assaulted my niece and even my mother. Later, Raveena too stepped out in an inebriated state and hit my mother so much that she suffered serious head injuries.”

He also revealed that he and the three victims had been waiting at the Khar police station for four hours, but their complaint was not taken. He claimed, “They asked us to get it settled out of the police station. But why should we settle scores with them? My mother has been assaulted, and I demand justice.”

Allegations of Assault by #RaveenaTandon & her driver on elderly Woman Incident near Rizvi law college, family Claims that @TandonRaveena was under influence of Alcohol, women have got head injuries, Family is at Khar Police station @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde pic.twitter.com/eZ0YQxvW3g — Mohsin shaikh 🇮🇳 (@mohsinofficail) June 1, 2024

The social activist who uploaded the video on X further revealed in the comments that Raveena’s husband, Anil Thadani, is also at the Khar Police station. Raveena Tandon’s reps have not issued an official statement.

