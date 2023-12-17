This year, Indians were heartbroken when Team India lost the ICC World Cup 2023 against Australia on November 19 in Ahmedabad, India. Following the defeat, the cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and others, received massive criticism and were subjected to trolls. Now, in a recent interview, KL Rahul’s father-in-law and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty opened up about the same and revealed he was hurt when he saw him getting trolled and targeted for his fielding during the match.

Rahul married Athiya Shetty on January 23, 2023, after being together for over 3-4 years. Since then, the duo has been taking the web by storm with the adorable photos they often share on social media. After getting trolled for various reasons, Sr. Shetty says he gets hurt 100 times seeing his kids trending on social media for different reasons.

Speaking to ANI, Suniel Shetty said that it hurts him more than his own trolls hurt. “You know the way the children are. They’d never talk about anything. He says, ‘Let it be, dad. My bat will talk.’ And it’s spoken. The faith of the people, the faith of the captain, the selectors in him said it all. So we’ve never ever said anything. But trust me, it hurts me ten times, a hundred times more than it would Rahul or Athiya or anybody else. As parents, only Rahul’s parents and we go through more than even (what) the kids would go through,” he added.

Further showering praises on his work, Suniel Shetty said that he’s a fan of his work, adding he may be his son, but he is his fan. He further added that Team India may have lost the World Cup, but they won many hearts. Nowadays people say ‘what a team’ earlier it was all about losing and winning.

He concluded, “I don’t think even they thought they’ll lose. They were a masterclass in team spirit. They were unbelievable. That’s the beauty of this team, country above everything else, and that’s why the respect. That’s why the love and affection that you see.”

On the work front, after Mumbai Saga, Suniel Shetty was recently seen in Amazon Mini TV’s web show Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, where he stepped into the shoes of ACP Vikram Chauhan.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Suniel Shetty’s take on trolling? Do let us know.

