From a love story that’s one for the books to a destination wedding in Italy that set the benchmark for celeb weddings, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, often called Virushka together, have everyone enchanted with their fairytale romance. The couple, who tied the nuptial knot on December 11, 2017, is celebrating six years of marital bliss today. Parents to a baby girl, Vamika, Anushka and Virat have often been hailed for cuing ultimate couple goals, with their commitment to stick by each other through thick and thin weathering every storm.

Before calling on forever with each other, Virushka dated for five years. And if you thought it was only after the wedding that Virat became an absolute green flag, you may want to watch this throwback video from their courtship days, which has the ace cricketer leaving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in absolute awe as he revealed that he carries Anushka’s photo in his wallet.

For those who may not be aware, here’s a quick overview of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s love story: Virushka first met in 2013 on the sets of a TV commercial shoot that featured them together. While it was not love at first sight for any of them, Virat was seemingly nervous to shoot with Anushka. As destiny had it, they stayed connected after the shoot. Initially, they started as good friends, exchanging texts and spending quality time with each other. However, they gradually realized how much they wanted similar things in life. Just like that, they began dating before they knew it. The star couple tied the knot in 2017, and welcomed their first child in 2021. If reports are to be believed, they are expecting their second child together.

Coming back to the aww-worthy video, it dates back to 2014, when Anushka and Virat had just gone public with their relationship. During an event, Shah Rukh Khan, who co-starred with Sharma in her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, tried to tease VK by hanging a giant photo of the actress around the cricketer’s neck. However, even Bollywood’s Badshah could not see what was coming next.

After SRK thought he succeeded in teasing Kohli, the latter, much to the surprise of everyone, including Khan, said, “Aapne itna kasht kyun uthaya photo choose karne ke liye. Mere se hi maang lete.” To this, Shah questioned, “Tere paas hai? Kya baat kar raha hai!” Virat then replied, “Kyun nahin hai… Kahan aapne dance kiya, patakhe bhi phod diya itne mehenge mehenge… wallet mein padi hai,” as he proceeded to take his wallet out of his pocket, in which he kept a picture of Anushka. This took even the king of romance by surprise, who showed VK’s wallet to a cheering crowd, announcing, “Ohoo, wallet mein lekar ghoomta hai.”

Check out the video below:

The above-shared video is just one of the many heartwarming moments that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have given their fans to cherish throughout their truly out-of-the-world romance. They are a match made in heaven, indeed!

