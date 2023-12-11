Vidyut Jammwal broke the internet with his birthday post from the Himalayas. He ditched his clothes and quite literally went commando as he bathed and cooked in the wild. While netizens were all praises, Abhinav Shukla has a different opinion. Scroll below for details as the former Bigg Boss contestant calls out the Bollywood star for burning a live tree.

Vidyut shared an inspiring caption on learning “who he is not” to discover “who he is.” He started his “retreat to the Himalayan ranges” 14 years ago and has made it an annual ritual. The Junglee actor spends 7-10 days amidst the nature every year.

Abhinav Shukla calls out Vidyut Jammwal’s Himalaya post

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla wasn’t very happy to witness the glimpses of Vidyut Jammwal from the wild. He took to his X/Twitter handle and wrote, “Good connecting with nature, what to eat and wear is purely a personal choice ! But setting up fire next to a live tree, burning it along is not nature friendly and against camping/ outdoor ethics ( until survival requires it) . That stone stove looks pretty inefficient, Dakota fire would have been great if you had luxury of 6-7 days! I feel #bushcraft should be taught in schools!”

Netizens slam Vidyut Jammwal

Netizens agreed with Abhinav Shukla that Vidyut Jammwal should have been more careful about nature.

A user wrote, “It’s just for the cameras, nothing but a PR stunt. If someone was so truly into nature they would be spending time alone and not with paps showing off their butt”

Another commented, “Exactly! Aren’t he aware of all of this.?

Being naked not means you are pure and connecting with nature”

“Exactly he should also focus on preservation and sustainability of nature. With connecting nature being naked,” read a comment.

A troll reacted, “Sab nautanki hai g***u ki. Ek bhi movie chal nahi raha isliye nanga hoke famous hone ka try kar raha hai”

Take a look at Abhinav Shukla’s tweet below:

Good connecting with nature, what to eat and wear is purely a personal choice ! But setting up fire next to a live tree, burning it along is not nature friendly and against camping/ outdoor ethics ( until survival requires it) . That stone stove looks pretty inefficient, Dakota… https://t.co/EXIRykDYD3 — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) December 10, 2023

About Abhinav Shukla’s personal life

On the personal front, Abhinav Shukla is ready to embrace parenthood with his wife, Rubina Dilaik. In fact, they shared happy news on the Shakti actress’ YouTube channel that they were expecting twins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

Vidyut Jammwal on the professional front

Vidyut Jammwal, on the other hand, is excited about CRAKK. His upcoming film is slated for a theatrical release on February 23, 2024. He was last seen in the crime thriller IB71.

