TV actress Rubina Dilaik is currently enjoying the best phase of her life- pregnancy. The actress has been taking the web by storm with her oh-so-hot and unusual maternity photoshoot. However, the actress is now making headlines for many different reasons. Recently, the Shakti actress took everyone by shock and surprise when she shared the good news with her fans.

After making her pregnancy announcement in September, she has now revealed that she and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, are expecting twins. Yes, you heard right! On her YouTube channel, she shared a vlog that has now raised eyebrows for all the interesting reasons.

In her show, ‘Kisine Bataya Nahi,’ Rubina Dilaik shared the good news and told fans, “We are expecting twins.” In the same Vlog, she also shared meeting with an accident in her first trimester. Sharing the anecdote, she revealed in her Vlog that after three months of her pregnancy, she went for her first scan, where, for the first time, they saw the fetus growing. However, while returning home, she was involved in a car accident. It took place when she was waiting at the signal, and a truck came and rammed into her car from behind.

She said in the Vlog, “I was not prepared. It came like a shock, and I hit the front seat. The shock was such that I hit my back on the seat in which I was sitting and then got my head hit by the seat that was in front of me. I remember that day so well that I still get goosebumps. I was so petrified, so terrified, not for myself, of course, for these two new lives growing inside. That experience I really cannot express in words, the amount of fear that I had; it felt like hell broke loose. That was my worst nightmare.”

Rubina Dilaik further stated that they went to meet the doctor the next day, who did some blood tests. She further revealed that they didn’t inform their families for the first three months.

Before her pregnancy reveal, Rubina Dilaik made headlines for her pregnancy rumors as she was often spotted flaunting her baby bump. The actress is currently in the 9th month of her pregnancy and is expected to deliver anytime soon.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Rubina Dilaik’s revelation? Do let us know.

