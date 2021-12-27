Bollywood’s most loved and respected actor Salman Khan turns 56 today (27 December). Just one day before his birthday, the news struck that the actor was bitten by a non-venomous snake and was rushed to the hospital. Not only this, the image of him laying on a hospital bed started doing rounds on the internet as well. Well, it now looks like filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is not very happy with Salman’s hospital pics going viral, as he now questions a celebrity’s privacy!

Advertisement

Read on to know what the filmmaker has to say about the whole social media viral situation.

Advertisement

While talking about the viral photo of Salman Khan in the hospital, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta took it to his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Pic of Salman in the hospital going viral… Why the f*ck do people do that??? Is a celebrity not entitled to any dignified privacy?”

Pic of Salman in the hospital going viral…

Why the fuck do people do that???

Is a celebrity not entitled to any dignified privacy? — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) December 26, 2021

What do you think about Sanjay Gupta’s tweet on Salman Khan’s picture?

Talking about the mishap, it’s said that Salman was at his farmhouse which is located in Panvel, Navi Mumbai when a non-venomous snake bit him. The Antim actor was then rushed to a nearby hospital and was given all necessary medical assistance in order to make sure he was okay. The actor was later discharged from the hospital around 9:00 am.

The actor recently opened up about the snake bite. During his recent interaction with ANI, Salman shared the deets and said, “A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours…I am fine now.”

On the professional front, Salman Khan who was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth and will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The actor recently also confirmed that he would be a part of Anees Bazmee’s No Entry sequel.

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Vinod Mehra’s Wife Kiran Opens Up On Why Her Father Was Against Their Marriage & It’s Not About The Late Actor’s Rumoured Relationships

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube