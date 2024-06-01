After the Zero debacle, Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback with Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial revived Bollywood and clocked a whopping 543.22 crores at the box office. While cine-goers gave a huge thumbs up to the January 2024 release, Dhoom action director Allan Amin feels the movie is copied from his 2004 creation. Scroll below for his controversial remarks.

Dhoom, directed by Sanjay Gandhi, was an action thriller starring an ensemble cast that included Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol, and Rimi Sen. The was the first action film produced by Yash Raj Films and was lauded for its high-octane sequences, including cars and helicopters.

Action director Allan Amin claims Pathaan looked fake to him. He told Bollywood Hungama, “It looks fake. In Dhoom, I made Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham fight in the trailer. The same sequence was copied in Pathaan, involving Shah Rukh Khan and John.”

That’s not it! The Dhoom action director claims viewers are tired of action films, and that is why even Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-led Bade Miyan Chote Miyan did not work at the box office.

Allan Amin added, “Yes, because rubbish is shown in the name of action. When you exaggerate, you need to do it only a little. That’s what I did in Dhoom 2 (2006). I made Hrithik Roshan jump from a helicopter onto a moving train. Before shooting the sequence, I told a base jumper, ‘Jump, land on the train and show me’. He jumped on a trial basis and touched his feet on the train. That’s when I realized that this is possible. And only then, we went ahead with the scene. Or else, we would not have done the scene.”

We wonder what Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand, and the rest of the Pathaan team have to say about Allan Amin’s controversial remarks.

Meanwhile, the Pathaan sequel, marking the return of Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role, is currently in the works. YRF has also planned an SRK vs Salman Khan film in the form of Tiger vs Pathaan, and the anticipation is sky-high.

