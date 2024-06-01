It has been over a month since the firing outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai. Two men on a bike fired gunshots early in the morning. Thankfully, no one from the family was hurt. The Mumbai police have been working on the case and have made six arrests. Now, there’s shocking news of another attempted attack on the superstar.

According to reports, a second attempt was planned to target Salman Khan in Navi Mumbai. The “Tiger 3” actor was on his way to his Panvel farmhouse when the attack was intended. The cops revealed on Saturday that they made several arrests last week regarding the incident.

Second Attempt to Attack Salman Khan in Navi Mumbai

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is suspected to be behind the second attack attempt on Salman Khan, reports Indian Express. The gang has been threatening the superstar for quite some time, allegedly linked to Khan’s 1998 case where he shot a blackbuck in Rajasthan during the shooting of “Hum Saath Saath Hain.”

The report further mentions that at least 16-17 people were involved in planning the second attack on Salman. In February 2024, the gang even conducted a recce in Panvel. The men arrested by the cops are identified as Dhananjay Tapesingh, aka Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia, aka Nahvi, Vapsi Khan, aka Waseem Chikna, and Rizwan Khan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare told the daily, “We have made four arrests in the case. The accused had been plotting to target the actor for a long time and had stayed in Panvel to conduct the recce.” About the incident in Mumbai at Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, Pansare stated, “Bishnoi has several groups working independently of each other, and we suspect one gang was conducting recce in Panvel while the other was in Mumbai.”

AK-47 & Pakistan Connection

The news report mentions that Panvel Senior Inspector Nitin Thakre received a tip-off that several members of the Bishnoi gang were in Panvel. As per the FIR and the tip, they were staying in Panvel to conduct a recce. Further, one of the gang members, Ajay Kashyap, was also in touch with a man identified as Dogar, who is believed to be from Pakistan. Kashyap wanted to purchase AK-47s to conduct the attack on Salman Khan. The cops revealed that after achieving their mission, the gang members planned to go underground, meet at Kanyakumari, and head to Sri Lanka together.

The Navi Mumbai police will be interrogating the four men arrested in the Panvel case. The cops will also investigate if these men had any connection with the Mumbai attack.

