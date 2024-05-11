Hrithik Roshan Calls Out Apple For Its ‘Sad & Ignorant’ Viral Advertisement - Here's What The Problem Was!

The Greek God of Bollywood is using his powers for good. Hrithik Roshan recently took to his Instagram stories to join a long list of celebrities who called out tech giant Apple for its latest advertisement, which has gone viral for the wrong reasons. Roshan called the ads ‘sad,’ among other things. Here’s how things took place.

After Apple released an advertisement for its new iPad range, artists and many celebrities called out the tech giant and its creatives for their tone-deaf ads. Hrithik joined a long list of celebrities speaking against the advertisements, which look as if they would take away the jobs of artists around the world.

Many celebrities have criticized the company, including Hugh Grant, Justine Bateman, Asif Kapadia, and Luke Barnett. Hrithik took to Instagram Stories to write, “How sad and ignorant is the new Apple ad.” His words reflect a strong opposition to the ad, emphasizing his deep disapproval. Hugh, a British actor, recently called out the advertisement, writing, “The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley.”

At Apple’s Let Loose event on May 7, CEO Tim Cook unveiled a new advertisement titled Crush. The ad, which he also shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, depicts a towering hydraulic press over various items. The items include musical instruments, paint cans, video game consoles, speakers, and sculptures. After pressing into a trumpet, the hydraulic press crushes all of the items in question, including paint cans and a grand piano.

While the tech company intended to demonstrate how their latest iPad Pro can ‘do it all,’ with Tim writing on X, “Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create,” the visuals were misinterpreted.

Check Out Hrithik’s Post Here:

British filmmaker Asif wrote, “I like iPads, but I’m not sure why anyone thought this ad was a good idea. It is the most honest metaphor for what tech companies do to the arts, to musicians, creators, writers, and filmmakers: squeeze them, use them, underpay them, and take everything while claiming it was all created by them.” But what’s the ad that’s got them all worked up?

On the work front, Hrithik will next appear in War 2, the second installment of the War franchise, directed by Ayan Mukerji and set in the YRF spy universe. He will face off against Telugu superstar Jr NTR in the sequel. He will also reprise his famous titular role in Krrish 4.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Deepika Padukone’s Viral Camera-Shoving Video Gets Deleted; Furious Fans Support Lady Singham’s Outrage Over Calls For Privacy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News