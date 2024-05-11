It’s another day with another new debate around Deepika Padukone. The Pathan actress has yet again made headlines, but this time for conflicting reasons. A video that was going viral of Deepika shoveling a camera away has been taken down after fans were outraged over invading Padukone’s privacy.

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was recently spotted in Mumbai with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh when she shoved the camera lightly and walked away. While the video quickly went viral, it has since been removed from Instagram.

A paparazzi account initially shared the video with the caption, “Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are in a mischievous mood with fans as they have been clicked in Mumbai recently.” However, as soon as it appeared online, fans objected and urged photographers to respect her privacy. Especially during a time when she is pregnant and does not want to be photographed.

When the video was initially released, fans took to the comment section to show their disdain over her violation of privacy. One user commented, “Why are you posting it when we see that she doesn’t want it to be photographed?” while another said, “Yes, Deepika…that’s how Indian media should be treated…enough is enough,” A third user asked the paparazzo to “respect her privacy.”

Calls for the privacy of public figures have become a topic of discussion, especially when the stars do appear and give off photos with consent.

The recent attention to Ranveer Singh‘s Instagram activity, particularly the removal of his wedding photos, has piqued fans’ interest. However, it’s worth noting that Singh has simply archived all content before 2023, including his wedding photos, rather than deleting them. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s Instagram still features wedding photos.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are enjoying their vacation and celebrating their babymoon. Even in their professional lives, they anticipate major releases. Ranveer Singh is preparing to take over as Don, while Deepika awaits the release of Kalki 2898 AD.

