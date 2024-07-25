The 2011 romantic drama boasts a star-studded cast, including Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. The story revolves around three friends, Arjun, Imraan and Kabir, who embark on a bachelor’s trip to Spain to fulfill a pact that they had made when they were younger.

This trip completely changes their lives and gives them a lifetime experience of some adventure-filled activities in the European country. As the film completes 13 years of release, here’s a list of other movies to watch if you loved ZNMD that revolve around a similar theme of road trips.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna starrer rom-com Dil Chahta Hai has a special place in the hearts of every movie buff. The 2001 Farhan Akhtar directorial revolves around the lives of three friends who embark on a journey to Goa. As the movie progresses, the trio’s friendship is tested, and they meet with several complexities during their journey. Dil Chahta Hai has inspired every ‘90s kid to take their maiden road trip with their group of friends. It also stars Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal roles. Before Zoya Akhtar’s ZNMD, her brother Farhan’s film was the OG road trip film.

Anjaana Anjaani (2010)

In this film, Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor portray the protagonists, Kiara and Akash, who, after facing some major setbacks in life, decide to end it all. The two meet quite unexpectedly when they are on the brink of ending it all. However, Akash and Kiara give themselves 20 days and embark on a road trip from New York to Las Vegas. In that time period, the two tick off many things from their bucket list and eventually fall in love. The film showcases how sometimes traveling can help one out in difficult situations.

Go Goa Gone (2013)

Raj and D.K.’s zombie comedy film stars Anand Tiwari, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, and Saif Ali Khan in main roles. Hardik (Kunal) and Luv (Vir), after facing some personal setbacks, decide to join their friend Bunny (Anand) on a road trip to Goa. They attend a rave party on a secluded island where a drug turns the partygoers into bloodthirsty zombies. The trio teams up with Russian mafioso Boris (Saif) and his associate to fight with zombies and escape the island. After reaching the mainland, they find that it is also infested. The 2013 film blends horror and comedy, offering a fresh and unique take on the zombie genre.

Tamasha (2015)

Imtiaz Ali’s coming-of-age drama revolves around the lives of Ved, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Tara, portrayed by Deepika Padukone. The two meet during their trip to Corsica and decide to keep their real identities hidden from one another. Ved and Tara explore the country, and eventually, the latter falls in love with her companion on this trip. Years later, in Delhi, Tara stumbles upon Ved, who leads a very monotonous life. Tara encourages him to look for his true self. The film beautifully captures the journey to self-discovery.

Qarib Qarib Single (2017)

Tanuja Chandra’s rom-com features Irrfan Khan and Parvathy Thirovothu as the leads. A 35-year-old widow, Jaya (Parvathy), leads a mundane life, and after her friends and family pressurize her, she opens an account on a dating app. She meets Yogi (Irrfan). Jaya, who is the polar opposite of Jogi, reluctantly joins him on a road trip across India from Bikaner to Gangtok. The film tells the tale of a not-so-cliche love story of Jaya and Yogi while they undergo several problems in their journey due to their differing personalities.

Karwaan (2018)

Karwaan is another Irrfan Khan starrer gem. Akarsh Khurana’s 2018 light-hearted film also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar and follows the life of an IT employee, Avinash (Dulquer), whose father dies in a bus accident. He gets to know that the corpse he received was not his father’s but that of an old woman. Avinash and Shaukat (Irrfan) set out on a road trip from Bangalore to the lush green surroundings of South India to exchange the bodies. On their way, they meet with Tanya, the grieving granddaughter of the old woman. Their journey takes them through several mishaps and personal revelations.

Dhak Dhak (2023)

While ZNMD features a group of boys who take a road trip in Spain, Dhak Dhak is based on the lives of four totally unrelated women who join hands to travel from Delhi to the highest motorable pass, Khardungla in Leh, on their bikes. The film stars Fatima Sana Sheikh, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi, who take this perilous journey to escape the mundanity of their daily lives. The group of women, who belong to different cultures, families and age groups, go through a lot of difficulties to accomplish such a feat in their lives.

Wild Wild Punjab (2024)

Varun Sharma, Jassie Gill, Major Singh, and Sunny Singh’s most recent release, Wild Wild Punjab, is a laughter riot. The story follows the lives of four friends whose lives change when one of them catches his girlfriend cheating on him. They embark on a three-hour road trip from Patiala to Pathankot to crash the wedding and tell the ex-girlfriend, “I am over you.” However, the trip turns into a fiasco, which includes an encounter with drug dealers and a run-in with the law. The group navigates through it all to reach the final destination.

