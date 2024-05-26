Ratna Pathak Shah Reveals Being ‘Completely Unemployed For A Year’, Says, “I Don’t Know How To Blame Actors For That”

Ratna Pathak Shah has some news for you if you have ever thought that it gets easier for Bollywood actors. The famed and critically acclaimed actress revealed shocking details after walking the red carpet at Cannes 2024. Ratna revealed that she has been unemployed for a year because she does not have social media.
While attending the Cannes Film Festival, the actor brought attention to the fact that, in the age of Instagram, an actor’s chances of getting work are determined by the quantity of their social media followers.
When asked if an actor’s appearance matters more than their skill, Ratna answered candidly while speaking with Brut. She disclosed, “Yes, the answer is simply yes. She continued, “I don’t know how to blame actors for that because these are the things that are asked and are focused on. Depending on the number of followers, people are getting work today. That is what I have heard.
Pathak Shah also reflected on her absence from screens. She said, “Nobody approached me for work because I am not on Instagram, so maybe that can be a reason. I have been completely unemployed for a whole year now. So these are the kinds of things that do seem to matter a lot. What to do also? Where will someone go and learn acting from if they want to learn the craft? It’s quite difficult.”
Ratna was recently seen walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with the Manthan team, whose film was screened at the prestigious festival. In contrast to other celebrities, Ratna chose to attend the film festival wearing her own saree, which she accessorized with a jacket and a custom himroo blouse. She was joined by her husband, actor Naseeruddin Shah, and Prateik Babbar, the son of late actor Smita Pathak.
The 66-year-old actor gained popularity after starring in the Doordarshan series Idhar Udhar. Her performance in Filmy Chakkar was later appreciated as well. She became well-known thanks to the television series Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, in which her character, Maya Sarabhai, gained a cult following.
