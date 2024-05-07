Anupam Kher Slams Ratna Pathak Shah For Calling ‘Acting Schools A Shop’’ Says, “Aadmi Bitterness Se Kuch Baatein Bolta Hai”

There has been an ongoing back-and-forth between the Shahs and the Khers. Actor Anupam Kher is adding fuel to his already complicated equation with Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah. The Kashmir Files actor hit back at Ratna’s comments about acting schools being a business. Anupam Kher reacted by saying that people sometimes do things out of bitterness and also called into question Ratna and Naseeruddin’s stint at the National School Of Drama. Here’s what happened!

“I don’t have to react. It’s her point of view. Main Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah) ka bhi ek interview dekh raha tha. Woh bhi bol rahe the ki…” He went on to question, “I think both of them are from the National School of Drama. Will they call the National School of Drama a shop?” Anupam said while reacting to Ratna Shah’s comment.

Kher then went on to wonder if the comment was made out of bitterness. “So kabhi kabhi aadmi bitterness se kuch baatein bolta hai. Kabhi kabhi aadmi philosophy mein bhi kuch baatein bolta hai. Kabhi kabhi aap isliye bhi baat bolte hain, taaki woh savaal ban sake koi,” Anupam added. “But it is not important for me to sort of justify. What they think, they think. It’s a shop. It’s perfectly alright.”

Anupam Kher’s response comes in after Ratna Pathak Shah, in an interview back in 2022, spoke about the acting industry at large. She said, “You know actors getting ready, going from place to place, going into the wings, waiting for their entry, technical crew moving around – I loved all that. So I used to be very happy backstage. But when I actually started acting myself, I realized I didn’t know how to do it at all. I mean, I was okayish, but I was certainly no good. I didn’t know how to act, quite honestly. I was doing what I had seen my mum do and what I had seen other people do”.

The Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai actresses then continued, “That’s one of the big tragedies in India. We have created no trainers for actors. Almost everyone who is running a shop just now, and I used the word shop. It’s not an acting training institute; they are shops. Those guys are making money, cheating young people. I mean, the kind of stuff that goes on in these acting shops is appalling, and kids are paying lakhs for that. But NSD was not like that. So we got trained in theatre, and I learned a lot, but about acting, I didn’t learn much at all.”

At this point, it is no secret that Anupam, Nasseruddin, and Ratna Shah have disagreed with each other’s views and opinions in the past.

Reflecting on the same, Anupam said, “I look at the goodness in people. Even the worst person will have a good side. I remember when I took my first car out for a drive, Naseer saw me and showed so much warmth,” he recalled. The actor continued, “He said, ‘Wow, Anupam, you finally bought a car.’ I can’t forget the warmth he showed towards me. For me, the gesture is important. He may say anything against me. But that is his genuine reaction, which I will always think of and remember”.

On the work front, Anupam Kher was the next star in Metro In Dino, and Ratna Pathak Shah was last seen in the movie Dhak Dhak.

