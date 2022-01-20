The Malayalam film industry often comes together on political and criminal issues that require the attention of the people. They had previously showered actor Bhavana Menon with endless support when she decided to continue her fight for justice against fellow actor Dileep. In a recent turn of events, an ex-Bishop was acquitted by a Kottayam court in a rape case even though there were no solid evidence in support of him. Several actresses and other artists from the Malayalam film industry have now come forward in support of the survivor in the case.

For the unversed, Bishop Franco was accused of sexually assaulting a nun in a convent but a court in Kottayam let him walk free through a judgement on January 14, 2021. The order came as a shock to many, instantly starting a debate about the whole case. Several people stood in support of the survivor especially against the victim shaming that she had to face.

In the most recent development, actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rima Kallingal, and filmmakers Geetu Mohandas and Jeo Baby have taken a stand for the survivor. Pushing the hashtag ‘#avalkoppam’, which was originally pitched to support Bhavana, these celebrities from the industry posted handwritten letters to the survivor and the nuns that supported her. Here’s a look at the personalized notes.

The Women In Cinema Collective also shared a note on their social media, expressing their thoughts on how the fight must continue.

In a follow-up post, Rima Kallingal, who is well known for her work in movies like Virus and 22 Female Kottayam, posted a picture of the nuns who received these letters. They could be seen reading a bunch of handwritten notes in the pictures, all of which had supportive messages from the people. Have a look.

