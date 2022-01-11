The Malayalam film industry has always extended support in moments of crisis and fans got to see an example of it when heavy rainfalls and floods engulfed Kerala in 2019. The industry is quite close-knit and mostly stands together when an issue breaks out especially in cases where someone in the film industry is involved. In a recent development, several big names of Mollywood including Mohanlal and Mammootty came together to support actor Bhavana Menon in her fight for justice.

For the unversed, actor Bhavana filed a complaint in the year 2017 when she was abducted and s*xually assaulted in a moving vehicle. It was later revealed that actor Dileep was allegedly the one to mastermind the entire incident over personal grudges with the actor. He was put behind bars on July 10th and was eventually released on conditional bail with a bond of ₹1 lakh.

In a recent social media post, Bhavana Menon opened up on the incident and stressed on how badly the assault has affected her over the years. She stated that there have been attempts to humiliate her even though she is the victim in the case. The actor thanked the people for all the love and support and also made it clear that she is not giving up until justice prevails. Here’s a look.

As a way of supporting Bhavana Menon, several Malayalam actors shared her official statement on their Instagram feeds and put up appreciative messages with it. Actor Prithviraj wrote, “Courage!” in his caption, while Parvathy Thiruvothu mentioned that she stands with Bhavana, pushing the hashtag, ‘#avalkoppam’. Actor Nivin Pauly also wrote that he stands in solidarity with the actor while Aishwarya Lekshmi added a heartfelt note, acknowledging Bhavana’s struggles and speaking highly of the way she dealt with the entire situation.

Actors Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mammootty also shared the note on their social media handles, making it clear that they stand in support of the actor. Most netizens were surprised to see superstar Mohanlal take a stand in favour of Bhavana as he has been quite close to Dileep in the past. He had previously brought back Dileep into the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) which instantly led to the resignation of several female artists as a form of protest. Here is a look at the posts.





