After Naga Chaitanya and Samantha‘s divorce news, the news of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s split came as a big shocker for everyone. Now, the father of Karnan actor has opened up about the undesirable that has happened in his family.

It was on Monday, both the South star and his wife-director announced their separation. The news left many in surprise as there were never reports suggesting that all isn’t well between the couple. In fact, the duo looked inseparable after spending 18 years together happily.

While speaking to Dailythandhi newspaper, the Maari actor’s father and director Kasthuri Raja opened up about the entire matter. He said that it all happened due to a family quarrel and the split took place due to disagreement between the couple. He said, “Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some advice.”

Recently, breaking the news of a split with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, Dhanush had shared a note on Twitter. In it, he wrote, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting.”

“Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D,” the note continued.

Aishwaryaa too had shared a similar note on her Instagram account, captioning it as, “No caption needed only your understanding n your love necessary!”

Will Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth get back together? Only time will tell.

