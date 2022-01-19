Dhanush is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors of India who enjoys a huge fan following not just in the south but also amongst the Bollywood buffs. He has lately been in the news ever since he and his wife, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced that they have decided to part ways. According to a recent report, some of their close friends had already seen this coming as they barely got to spend any family time together in the last few months.

For the unversed, the couple got married in November 2004 and maintained the relationship for over 18 years before calling it quits. Speculations about their divorce took off in December 2021 when a few fans found out that their sisters had stopped following each other on social media. In an official statement released on Monday, the Atrangi Re actor and Aishwaryaa clarified that they have decided to part ways and also expressed their decision to keep matters private.

According to a recent report by the Times of India, most friends had seen the separation coming as they were facing problems in the marriage for quite some time. Their source mentioned, “There were issues in their marriage, so the announcement of them choosing to part ways hasn’t really come as a surprise to those who know them well.”

Stressing on how the lockdown helped them introspect, another source told the publication, “The lockdown has helped them review their state of marriage and their individual expectations from it. Aishwaryaa is very much into yoga, exercise, and has also developed a spiritual bent of mind. Staying married may no longer be a necessity or priority for her in this phase.”

Previously, India Today also shed some light on how Dhanush’s work commitments affected his marriage with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth as a source told them, “Dhanush is a workaholic. Anyone who knows him can tell that he puts his work before anything else. There have been many instances when his work commitments – travelling between cities and outdoor film shoots – have taken a toll on his family life.”

