Popular Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul has shared a video of her shaking a leg on south star Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s popular track ‘Oo Antava’ from the recent hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Kili posted a video on Instagram dancing on the track dressed in a traditional Masaai ensemble.

He captioned the video, which currently has 153,000 likes on the photo-sharing website: ‘Oh antava mama pushpa songs are (fire emoji) @alluarjunonline @rashmika_mandanna @thisisdsp@adityamusicindia “

This is not the first time Kili Paul has grooved on an Indian number. Previously Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared a video of the content creator lip-syncing the track ‘Raataan Lambiyaan’ from her film ‘Shershaah‘.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ also stars Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Sukumar.

Kiara re-shared the video on her Instagram, which was posted by Filmfare on Instagram. The original reel is made by a user named Kili Paul, a user based out of Tanzania.

The user and his sister are seen lip-syncing the lyrics in the clip, which was captioned: “not done with this sound yet @jubin_nautiyal#kilipaul #sister #family #tanzania #music #india #bollywood.”

The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur. It is picturised on Kiara and actor Siddharth Malhotra.

‘Shershaah’ tells the story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who attained martyrdom in the 1999 Kargil War.

