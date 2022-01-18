Recently the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, also known as I&B Ministry for short, issued a notice against Zee Entertainment Enterprises, over one of its shows called, Junior Super Star Season 4 (a Tamil reality show). This notice was filed by BJP State President of IT and Social Media Cell, Tamil Nadu, CTR Nirmal Kumar.

Well, the notice claims that the channel’s show has made some horrible comments on India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Given below is all the information that you need to know about the fiasco.

So, the notice sent by the BJP State President of IT and Social Media states to Zee Entertainment Enterprises reads, “Ministry has received a complaint against telecast of a TV programme Junior Super Star Season 4 on 15.01.2022 (January 15) by Zee Tamil TV channel.” The notice continued to state that ZEE “is requested to provide comments on the complaint to this Ministry within a period of 7 days, failing which further action will be taken.”

It is to be noted that the complaint made by Nirmal Kumar was related to the show ‘Junior Super Stars Season 4’ that airs on Zee Tamil. The notice talks about a troublesome scene from the show, in which two children played the role of a king and minister. The skit that the kids played resembled a famous Tamil historical political comedy film Imsai Arasan 23am Pulikesi. It was noted that the skit showed them make fun of the ruler of a fictional kingdom Sindhiya.

This scene from the show, which has now gone viral on social media, showed how the two kids enacting a skit in which they were making fun of the king who attempted to demonetise the money in a proposition to eradicate black money but failed in the process. One of the alleged digs passed on by the kids on the PM of India, was when one of the kids said that the king only wears jackets of different colours and roams around.

While many people in the audience including the judges were seen laughing and applauding the performance, Nirmal thought otherwise. He went on to write a letter to the Chief Cluster Officer of Zee Enterprises Limited Siju Prabhakaran claiming that the 10-year-old kids are made to do such ‘mocking and obnoxious’ performances and are made to spread misinformation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

