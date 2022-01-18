Actress Anushka Shetty has recalled working on one of her biggest hits in the Telugu film industry, director Kodi Ramakrishna’s ‘Arundhati’, saying the film will always be close to her heart.

On Sunday, the Telugu film, which went on to emerge a superhit, completed 13 years.

Anushka Shetty, whose star value increased considerably after her brilliant performance in the spine-chilling horror-fantasy flick, took to Instagram to pen her thoughts on the experience of working on the film.

She wrote, “13 Years for Arundhati! Jejamma – A character once in a lifetime for any actress and I am truly blessed. Thanks to Kodi Rama Krishna garu, Shyam Prasad Reddy garu and the whole team. A very big thank you to all the lovely audience for their support & this movie will be always close to my heart.”

The film, which had cinematography by K.K. Senthil Kumar and music by Koti, won a whopping 10 Nandi Awards, which are given by the Andhra Pradesh state government. Of the 10, Anushka Shetty won a Special Jury Award while Sonu Sood won the award for Best Villain.

