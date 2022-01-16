Last year during the first wave of the COVID pandemic when everyone was sitting at their homes in a safe environment, actor Sonu Sood was helping lakhs of migrant workers to reach their villages. To honour his humanitarian work Spice Jet dedicated one of their airlines to the Happy New Year star.

Although the actor was last seen in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba in 2018, but he has remained in the spotlight for his great work during the pandemic. The actor along with his team helped many migrants safely reach their homes.

Last year Sonu Sood couldn’t fly the Spice Jet’s specially dedicated plane for him, but recently the Dabanng actor finally got a chance to fly in it. The actor tweeted a video of him boarding the plane, he wrote, “Finally it happened.”

In the video, Sonu Sood can be seen talking with the staff along with taking selfies with fans on the tarmac. The actor said, “This journey has been special. I remember during the pandemic, I had seen visuals of this aircraft which they honoured me with and I was really looking forward to travelling in the beauty. Finally, it happens today. It is a very special moment. It takes me back to those days when I came to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket to pursue my dreams.”

He added, “Today when I see this, it makes me miss my parents more. I wish my mom and dad were around to see this and that I could take them in this aircraft together. I believe that would have been the most special journey ever!”

The Spice Jet airline has a photograph of the actor, along with a text that reads, “A salute to the saviour Sonu Sood.”

The phenomenally-talented @SonuSood has been a messiah to lakhs of Indians during the pandemic, helping them reunite with their loved ones, feed their families and more. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/8wYUml4tdD — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 19, 2021

On the work front, Sonu Sood will be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj.

