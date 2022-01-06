Kangana Ranaut is one actress who doesn’t hold back from sharing her views, be it concerning the entertainment industry, the nation, politics or more. A vocal supporter of the BJP-led government, Kangana took to social media and slammed yesterday’s incident when PM Narendra Modi’s convoy was stopped by protesters in Punjab, forcing him to return.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, on Wednesday (January 5) PM Modi landed at Bathinda from where he was to leave for National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala. While travelling to his destination via road, the flyover was blocked by protestors there for him to return the way he came. Here’s what Kangana has to say about it.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut called PM Narendra Modi’s security lapse in Punjab ‘shameful’. She wrote, “What happened in Punjab is shameful, Honourable Prime Minister is democratically elected leader/ representative/ voice of 1.4 billion people, an attack on him is an attack on every single Indian… it is an attack on our democracy itself.”

Kangana Ranaut continued, “Punjab is becoming a hub for terroristic activities if we don’t stop them now, nation will have to pay a big price #bharatstandswithmodiji.”

Talking about the incident that occurred on Wednesday morning, PM Modi landed at Bathinda from where he headed to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes, but when it didn’t improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via the road that could take more than two hours.

The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police. Around 30 km away from his destination, the Prime Minister’s convoy reached a flyover where it was found to be blocked by protesters. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes and made a U-turn back the same route he came.

Do you agree with Kangana Ranaut thoughts on this incident?

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently working on her production venture, Tiku Weds Sheru, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. She will also be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas, filming of which are reportedly complete.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Remember Bobby Darling From Bigg Boss? She Wants Ayushmann Khurrana Or Saif Ali Khan To Lead Her Biopic!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube