Bobby Darling was a sensation once upon a time in Bollywood. Be it featuring in films or actively being a part of television, we had loved her in every avatar. She also gained a lot of popularity with her participation in Bigg Boss 1. The actress now wants a biopic on her name and below are the details you need.

As most know, Bobby is actually Pankhi Sharma. She was earlier a transwoman but underwent surgeries to identify herself as a woman. She has been missing from the showbiz world for quite a while now. Pankhi was last seen in the Zee Bangla show Krishnakoli, back in 2019. The actress claims that she is often offered roles of a gay character but doesn’t want to play what she isn’t.

Bobby Darling in a conversation with ETimes TV revealed, “Now, I am not ready to play those roles which were offered to me earlier. They still want me to play gay. Why should I play gay when I am a woman now. I was a transwoman. I underwent surgeries and now my body is that of a woman. So either I want to play a transwoman or a woman. I am not ready to play gay. How long will I continue to humiliate myself. I feel they can make a movie on me per se.”

Asked who would she want to play the lead in her biopic, Bobby Darling responded, “Ayushmann Khurrana.” And if not him, then “Saif Ali Khan”

Meanwhile, Bobby Darling went through major turmoil when she got married in 2016 to businessman Ramneek Sharma. Things turned upside down soon after and she accused her partner of breach of trust, cheating, and unnatural s*x.

