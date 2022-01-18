Akkineni Nagarjuna’s The Ghost is a much-anticipated film ever since its announcement. Earlier it was said that the Bollywood star, Jacqueline Fernandez was cast for the film however, the word on the block is that Sonal Chauhan will be playing the lead opposite Nagarjuna instead of Jacqueline.

That’s right, Sonal Chauhan fans are in for a treat as they get to see their favourite actress on the silver screen! A source close to the film said “Makers felt Sonal Chauhan was the best fit for the lead role opposite Nagarjuna in The Ghost.”

The source continued, “They felt both the actors Sonal Chauhan and Akkineni Nagarjuna would make for a fine on-screen pair and that’s when they approached her. The two are definitely going to portray some great chemistry in the film!”

Well, we for one are super excited not only to see Akkineni Nagarjuna but also the beautiful Sonal Chauhan shine on the silver screen in The Ghost!

