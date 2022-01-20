Celebrities often have something out of the box to pull off at the airport. Time and again, we have even seen divas getting trolled over their unusual fashion choices. The latest one adding to the list is actress Urvashi Rautela. Netizens are amused over her pink satin outfit that looks more like a night suit. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

Urvashi has been under the radar of netizens since a while now. It was recently that her video of referring to Zayn Malik as ‘Jain Malik’ that went viral on social media. Viewers are also currently furious over the actress not wearing a Covid mask amidst the peak of pandemic.

Advertisement

In a latest airport spotting, Urvashi Rautela could be seen donning a pink satin attire. It was a simple yet stylish co-ord set but social media users found it more like a night suit. The actress tied her hair in a high pony and completed her look with sunglasses and black mules.

One couldn’t help but notice that Urvashi Rautela was roaming without a mask. It is a basic protocol to wear a mask in public. With Covid cases only witnessing an upward trend, that did come across as an irresponsible move by the actress.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, netizens began trolling Urvashi for her fashion sense.

A user wrote, “Ab ye v night dress change karna bhul gayi”

Another commented, “Sidha bed se uth kar baal theek karke shades laga k aa gyi kya ?”

“Why is she in night dress and y no mask. These papa have no other work than to take these useless people’s fotos. Wats the country becoming,” read a comment.

A viewer commented, “Night suit lag raha ha”

“Mask kaha hai aapka,” questioned another.

Check out the viral video ft Urvashi Rautela below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Radhe Shyam Is Eyeing Valentine’s Day, Aamir Khan To Be In Salman Khan’s Shoes For Laal Singh Chaddha?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube