Nargis Fakhri, the actress who left an impression on all with her debut performance in Rockstar, is in the news again. While fans may think it’s about some film announcement or something – let us tell you – No. As per a news report, Uday Chopra’s ex-girlfriend has found love once more.

So, who is this lucky guy? Well, sources in the know about this relationship have spilled the tea on who the mystery man is and well how in love the couple is. Read on to know all we know about them.

As per a Hindustan Times report, it seems like Uday Chopra’s ex-girlfriend has fallen in love again. As per the report, Nargis Fakhri – who is currently in Los Angeles, US – is seeing an entrepreneur. The report states that 42-year-old actress began seeing Kashmir-born Tony Beig – aged 37 – towards the end of 2021. Revealing a little about Beig, the report states that he is the MD of a conglomerate.

Talking about Nargis Fakhri and Tony Beig’s relationship, a source in the know said, “They met socially and instantly hit it off. They love spending time in each other’s company, and you will often find them going out together. Nargis wants to keep it very low-profile as it’s still very new. But there seems to be love blossoming.”

When contacted by the publication, Fakhri didn’t respond. Her representative however said, “She only wishes to talk about her work.” The actor is expected to return to India soon.

Talking about Nargis Fakhri’s love life, the Main Tera Hero actress was once in the news owing to her rumoured relationship with actor Uday Chopra. Uday recently made his relationship with actress Rakul Preet Singh public by posting a love-filled post on her birthday.

Post Nargis and Uday’s split, the actress began dating American director Matt Alonzo before getting into a relationship with chef Justin Santos. Fakhri has even got candid about their break-up r last year.

We are happy Nargis Fakhri found love again. What about you?

