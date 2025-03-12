The romance between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik may have ended but the two are more than grateful for their daughter Khai. While he is busy in his career, having wrapped up the US and UK legs of his tour, Gigi has been busy with her modeling career and is currently romancing Bradley Cooper.

Regardless of their schedules, they co-parent and stay cordial for the sake of their daughter. Recently, the model shared how they plan their custody schedules well in advance to avoid any confusion or miscommunication. Here’s what the 29 year old revealed about the way they work together.

Gigi Hadid On Planning Daughter Khai’s Custody Schedules With Zayn Malik

During a conversation with Vogue, Gigi opened up about co-parenting Khai and how they help each other out to be the best parents for their daughter. She stated, “Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance. That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other’s backs,” explaining how they work things out.

On not being together anymore, Gigi did not give a concrete answer but felt, “There is the hard part of the world knowing this much, and thinking they know everything, and at the end of the day, we’re not interested in giving everyone our whole story.” She added that their focus is only their daughter and giving her the best life possible regardless of their status.

“What we are interested in is raising our daughter together, with so much respect for each other, and not just as co-parents, but what we’ve been through together,” she concluded. For the unversed, Gigi and Zayn first started dating in 2016 and the pregnancy was announced in 2020. In 2021, it was revealed that the two had split up and would be co-parenting Khai.

Gigi & Zayn Wishing Khai On Her 4th Birthday

In September last year, Khai celebrated her fourth birthday and both Zayn and Gigi posted heartwarming messages for their beloved daughter. He called Khai “the most important person in my life” and said that he loved her more than words allow him to express. “Beyond proud to call you my daughter, grateful for every second I get to spend next to you,” he wrote.

Zayn concluded his birthday wish for his daughter, “Four years ago today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you.” Meanwhile, Gigi mentioned everything Khai loves including music, baby yoda, animals and all things nature. “She is curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty,” the supermodel described her four year old blessing.

“It is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!! Thank you for the four best years of my life, you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways,” she signed off the birthday post.

