Baahubali’s monumental success is a thesis to study for the Indian filmmakers. Inspired by the same, Netflix had announced a magnum opus web series, which will serve much like a prequel story to the epic saga. However, seems like the show has come to a halt, and below is all you need to know.

Ever since the series has been announced, there’s been a huge curiosity among viewers to witness one of the biggest web shows. Unfortunately, the show has been consistently making news due to all wrong reasons. Earlier, it was the actors’ and director’s replacement, and now, another major change is going to take place.

Initially, none other than SS Rajamouli was supposed to helm Baahubali: Before The Beginning. However, later Kunal Deshmukh’s name got attached as the show was taken up by Siddharth Tewary’s Swastik Productions. Kunal then backed out of the project. Now, it’s learned that another production house has taken over, thus giving another break to the project.

As per the report in ETimes, a source close to the development says, “The project which has now been paused has Bombay Fables taking over as creative producers.” Reportedly, Kesari director Anurag Singh was approached for the show, but it didn’t finalize.

Baahubali: Before The Beginning was expected to go on floors by September 2021, however, things didn’t go as expected. Reports suggest that the series was earlier shot and wrapped in 2018 but the final product was not satisfactory. Hence, the series will be shot again with a fresh cast.

Earlier, Mrunal Thakur was supposed to be a part of the show, however, she left it when SS Rajamouli backed out from directing the show. As of now, Wamiqa Gabbi and Nayanthara are said to be a part of the show.

