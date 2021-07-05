There is a lot of commotion around the series Baahubali: Before The Beginning. While the news that Netflix was not happy with the first cut, and they decided to scrap it and reshoot it made news a couple of months back, the updates about recasting and rescheduling started flooding over the last few weeks. If the latest reports are to go by, the show has even found a new director to helm the ship.

For the unversed, Baahubali: Before The Beginning is a prequel show to the universe created by SS Rajamouli. The show will trace the rise of Shivagami and her journey to becoming the mighty warrior queen that she is now. With an ensemble cast, Praveen Sattaru and Deva Katta have shot the initial 30 per cent but that did not impress the streaming giant who reportedly ordered a reshoot. Now as per the latest report, just like the cast, there is a change in directors too. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a source close to Bollywood Hungama, “Praveen Sattaru and Deva Katta were initially directing the Baahubali – Before The Beginning show for Netflix. Though 30% was already shot the streaming giant was not too happy with the result, and ordered a re-shoot. However, this time Netflix amped up the budget of the venture to Rs. 200 cr and to ensure that it was done in a fashion that they saw fit, new directors have been brought on board to take the project forward.”

Revealing the new directors, the source continues, “Keeping Netflix’s vision for the show in mind, Bollywood directors Kunal Deshmukh and Ribhu Dasgupta have been roped into helm the venture.” Meanwhile, a couple of days back it was reported that Wamiqa Gabbi, last seen in Grahan is all set to play Shivagami in the show.

What do you have to say about this shuffle in Baahubali: Before The Beginning? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

