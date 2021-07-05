Salman Khan as Bigg Boss host is irreplaceable. Viewers can’t imagine any other taking his place. He is loved for his antics, especially his bindaas attitude. Out of all fun antics, one is Salman lying down on stage. But why he really do it? Well, we don’t have an answer but Rohit Shetty has.

Before we share Shetty‘s ‘decoded’ answer with you, let us share with you that the hit filmmaker too did a similar thing in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Yes, the latest promo dropped by Colors TV shows the celebrity host lying down on the ground when Vishal Aditya Singh is seen doing a romantic dance with Arjun Bijlani. Rahul Vaidya is seen singing a song for both. During their performance, Shetty lies down on the ground.

Now, here’s the answer! During Vishal and Arjun’s performance, Rohit Shetty takes a funny dig on the duo to show how much he is bored, by lying down on the ground. He says, “Salman bhai now I understand, why you lie down in the Bigg Boss”. Hearing his answer, everyone bursts into laughter, especially Nikki Tamboli. Towards the end, he says, “Hojaye toh batana”.

Now, that’s a great escape route of dealing with boredom by Salman Khan!

Check out the promo below:

Meanwhile, while Rohit Shetty returns as a host in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, we will meet participants in Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Mahekk Chahal and Sourabh Raj Jain. The show premieres on 17th July 2021.

