Believe it, if you haven’t faced hardships in life, you haven’t become strong as a person. There are a lot of examples to back this line, and the latest one is of Sharad Kelkar. The actor who stunned with his performances in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Laxmii and now, The Family Man 2, was once a victim of bullying. On the brighter side, Sharad thanks his stammering, which made him the person he is today.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, the actor has made some shocking revelations. He said he used to get bullied during childhood due to his stammering problem. However, he believes that these all sufferings made him a strong man. He even faced many rejections due to his speech problem, which provided fuel for his success.

Advertisement

While speaking with The New Indian Express, Sharad Kelkar said, “You know, I used to suffer from stammering. I was mercilessly bullied as a child for it. But look at me now; I’m in a profession that requires me to use my speech skills.” He further shared that it took two years to get of the stammering.

“There were a lot of rejections. I used to stammer, so acting was a faraway thing for me. I used to stammer a lot so rejections were. But that made me strong, that gave me the strength to correct the things that were wrong. Stammering was a problem so I got rid of that. It took me two years to get rid of stammering. Rejections are good, I believe. They give you the strength to work harder towards your goals,” Sharad Kelkar added further.

On the work front, Sharad is in limelight due to his portrayal of Arvind in The Family Man 2.

Must Read: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Here’s What All Shaheer Sheikh Has Learnt From His Character Dev

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube