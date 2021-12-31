Jersey is a much-anticipated Bollywood film which has been the talk of the town ever since its trailer hit the internet. With the rising COVID 19 cases in the country, several metropolitan cities have put up restrictions on theatres to avoid gathering of people and curb the situation. As a result, the Shahid Kapoor starter was postponed by the makers and they have now made it clear that they will not settle for an OTT release.

For the unversed, Jersey is an upcoming sports drama movie which has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet. It is the Bollywood adaptation of the Telugu film of the same name, starring Nani in the lead role. The South Indian version was a massive hit amongst the audience and hence, people have high expectations from the Hindi remake as well.

After team Jersey announced the postponement of their film, fans were left wondering if the movie will directly be released on the OTT platform. Most rumours also suggested the same but looks like the makers have no such plan.

According to a report by ETimes, a popular trade analyst confirmed Jersey’s theatrical release and wrote, “#Xclusiv… #BreakingNews… #Jersey POSTPONED… WON’T RELEASE ON 31 DEC… New date will be announced shortly… Industry talk that #Jersey will be Direct-to-OTT release is FALSE.”

As most parts of the country have been experiencing a sudden surge in COVID 19 cases due to the Omicron variant, various state governments have been compelled to put up restrictions. After Delhi announced the temporary closure of theatres, the Jersey makers took a quick call to postpone the film indefinitely.

In an official statement, they wrote, “In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!”

