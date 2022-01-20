Karan Kundrra appeared to be a clear winner during the beginning of Bigg Boss 15. He eventually lost his plot and did a couple of things that went against him. Salman Khan was seen bashing the contestant over not standing up for his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Here’s what his mother Suneeta Kundrra has to say about it all.

Advertisement

As most know, Karan Kundrra was called out for not taking stands for his relationships inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Not just Tejasswi, he even failed to take a stand for Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat, as per Salman. Post the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the Love School host was quite bummed about all the bashing.

Advertisement

Reacting to it all, Karan Kundrra’s mother Suneeta told TOI, “I felt Salman Khan was too harsh on him (father pitches in, she’s speaking as a mother). I couldn’t sleep that night If he’s helping someone, they will bash him saying why are you helping. If he plays for himself, he gets questioned about and also bashed that why are you not standing for your friends. The day he was heavily bashed he was asked why doesn’t he stand for Tejasswi and 15 minutes later into the show Tejasswi was asked to play for herself. He’s stuck in duality.”

Suneeta was also taken aback when Karan Kundrra was called a toxic boyfriend to Tejasswi Prakash. She continued, “It was shocking for me when I heard he was called a toxic boyfriend, but then he is Salman Khan. What can we say. Someone even told me that Salman Khan was trying to wake him up and you should not feel bad about it. I would rather want him to sleep than be woken up like this on national television. We have seen how so many people come up to him in that house and talk about their problems and he solves it in a beautiful way. They go back happily. We are very proud that he has played the game in a dignified way.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss 15 and Karan Kundrra related updates.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha Trolled For Appearing On The Kapil Sharma Show, One Says “Stand By Your Words”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube