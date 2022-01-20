A lot is being said about former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz. A doctor by profession, he entered the house with the identity of Asim Riaz’s brother. Today, the world has been talking about him, making him the most tweeted surpassing legends like Sidharth Shukla and even his own brother. But what is exactly up with his relationships with Rashami Desai and alleged secret girlfriend Manpreet Kaur? Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

The growing closeness between Rashami and Umar was quiet visible on Bigg Boss 15. The evicted contestant was even seen fighting with bestfriend Karan Kundrra when Tejasswi Prakash did not support Desai. But it seems he’s not interested in getting into a relationship.

Talking about dating rumours with Manpreet Kaur, Umar Riaz told Bollywood Bubble, “See, she is just a friend. You are friends with people, you follow them, you like them on Instagram. Even if you like anyone’s pictures, they will be like ‘Oh, there’s something going on’. She’s just a friend. She is a very good friend and nothing more than that.”

Advertisement

Just not that, Umar Riaz even opened up on possibility of a relationship with Rashami Desai. He added, “I just don’t want to be in a relationship right now. I just want to focus on work. I have a lot in my head. And a relationship is not the time for me right now.”

Well, is it hinting towards another heartbreak scenario for Rashami Desai? Only time will tell.

Previously, Love School 4 winner Manpreet Kaur had shared a story for Umar Riaz on her Instagram. It was a screenshot of their video call and she recalled how he was scared how things will go by in Bigg Boss 15. This is what began their dating rumours.

Is it true that #UmarRiaz is dating Manpreet Kaur for a long time? Or are they just a 'good friend'. #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/bDTw5wufKw — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 19, 2022

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss 15 updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha Trolled For Appearing On The Kapil Sharma Show, One Says “Stand By Your Words”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube