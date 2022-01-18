Colors TV’s famous reality show, Bigg Boss, is currently airing its 15th season with Salman Khan still the show’s host. Well, the show has always been known for its ‘masaledar’ content which helps it grab all the TRPs and bag the first position each week. However, the 15th season has struggled to find its momentum. Now, with the grand finale nearing, the show has once again garnered attention from the viewers. Thanks to the contestants, especially the show’s love birds, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash!

Both the show’s contestants have managed to woo the audiences with their brewing romance inside the house. Well, all the TejRan fans, we now have great news for you, as Teja and Karan’s family have now approved the duo’s relationship.

In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 15, it was witnessed that all the contestants of the show got to have a hearty conversation with their respective family members. In the same promo, it was seen that Karan Kundrra’s parents approved of his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. Karan‘s family all claimed that Teja is the heart of their family.

The promo of Bigg Boss 15, further showed that Tejasswi Prakash while having a conversation with her brother Pratik Wayangkar asked him about her family’s reaction to her romantic relationship with Karan Kundrra in the show. Answering Teja’s question, her brother Pratik revealed that their mother has given a nod to their relation. After hearing this delightful news from Tejasswi’s brother, Karan Kundrra was seen dancing his heart out over it.

Isn’t it the best news you have heard today TejRan fans? Well, even though, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash went through some really tough and rough fights inside the house, they have managed to fight all the lows and emerge as the strongest couples in Bigg Boss 15.

