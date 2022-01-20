Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team is celebrating as the show is reviving its viewers again. It’s the second week when TMKOC is listed as the ‘Most Like TV Show.’ The list includes Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa, The Kapil Sharma Show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya amongst others. Read on for the entire list of Top 10 shows.

A lot of noise was made when Dilip Joshi starrer surpassed Anupamaa as the most-liked show. The team was massively celebrating. In fact, director Malav Rajda even shared his happiness with a post on Instagram and captioned it as ‘Back to being the No 1 show.’

The list is shared by leading media consulting firm, Ormax Media. The numbers of Week 2 are out and it’s happy news for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah crew yet again. The sitcom continues to rule the hearts of the audience and has beaten Anupamaa in the list yet again. The Kapil Sharma Show has found its spot at #3 this time.

The survey which was conducted between January 10-16, witnessed Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kumkum Bhagya at #4 and #5 respectively. Kundali Bhagya, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Choti Sarrdaarni are the other shows in the Top 10 in the same order.

Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Jan 10-16) based on audience engagement #OrmaxPowerRating pic.twitter.com/dIhr0MhtUO — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) January 18, 2022

However, if we talk about only the fiction space, Anupamaa has topped the list with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah being placed at #2. The list is surely interesting, especially when we are witnessing the two best shows battling it out week on week basis!

Which is your most liked TV show? Let us know in the comments section now!

