Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enjoys a huge fan following across the country not just for its entertaining performances but also for the relatable, family-friendly storyline. A recent BTS video from the sets has lately been going viral on social media, making fans wonder if Disha Vakani is back. The video also features Amit Bhatt, who plays the character Champaklal on the show.

For the unversed, TMKOC revolves around a bunch of diverse families living together in a building called the Gokuldham society. The show kicked off in the year 2008 and enjoys a huge viewership even today for its hilarious screenplay and dialogues. It has been produced by Asit Kumarr Modi and features a series of actors like Munmun Dutta and Shailesh Lodha in key roles.

In a recent viral video, actor Dilip Joshi, who plays the character Jethalal in the show can be seen running around with an intention to catch someone. When the director yells ‘action’, Dilip can be seen screaming “ruk, bhagti kidhar hai!” before chasing the person out of the room. In the next frame, Amit Bhatt appears as Champaklal and a few people on the sets can even be heard breaking into a laughter.

Check out the viral video ft Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani below:

In the comments section of the post, several people have mentioned how hilarious the clip looks. Some of the fans have spoken highly of Dilip Joshi’s comic timing while others can be seen wondering if Disha Vakani is back on the show.

An In Instagram user commented, “Did he say “daya ruk bhagti kidhar hai”??”

“Vhoo kya daya fir se aagai…!?”, a fan asked.

“Lagta ha ke daya bhabi wapas aa rahy ha jabhi to jethalal bhol raha ha ruk bhagati khaaha ha”, another comment read.

Some of the viewers are also seen wondering which episode the clip belongs to as a comment said, “Kon se Episode ki shooting h”

