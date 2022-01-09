Sidharth Shukla fans ensure they respect each and every well-wisher of the late actor. They have been showing undying support for Shehnaaz Gill all long. But at the same time, if you ever targeted the Bigg Boss 13 winner at any point, they’ll make sure to bring you the ‘karma’ back. Something similar is currently happening with Umar Riaz, who got evicted from Bigg Boss 15.

Advertisement

As most by now know, Umar was evicted from Salman Khan hosted show over his aggressive behaviour. He has lost control multiple times in the past, but the saturation point was when he got physical with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. It was on the viewers to decide whether he should stay in the house or not, and the results turned out negative.

Advertisement

Many contestants including brother Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Manu Punjabi amongst others have spoken against the decision made by Bigg Boss 15 makers. However, many including Gauahar Khan has respected the decision as the game show is all about mental power. Sidharth Shukla fans, on the other hand, are now resurfacing an old tweet of Umar Riaz.

During Bigg Boss 13, Umar Riaz had tweeted against the aggression of Sidharth Shukla. He wrote, “Lets get this started. Bigboss cannot promote this kind of behaviour on national television. Time and again sid hs pushed asim. We want justice for asim! #JusticeForAsim”

But it is ironic that Umar himself got evicted over the same charges. Sidharth Shukla fans are now sharing that tweet and calling it ‘karma.’

A user wrote, “Bahar bethke likhna aur bolna asan hota he Aly..andar aake pata chala na”… Audio playing in the background!!!”

"Bahar bethke likhna aur bolna asan hota he Aly..andar aake pata chala na"… Audio playing in the background!!! #SidharthShukla 👑 pic.twitter.com/Bb8NHcj9fr — SHIVANI~(SIDHARTH)🖤 (@DarkesttttStorm) January 7, 2022

“I am highly grateful to God for his ‘Elimination… In BB15, it has already proved that Rashmi and Devo did poked #SidharthShukla intentionally. And, they had to confessed their sins….. This is “KARMA”,” shared another.

I am highly grateful to God for his 'Elimination… In BB15, it has already proved that Rashmi and Devo did poked #SidharthShukla intentionally. And, they had to confessed their sins….. This is "KARMA".#SidharthShukla #SidHearts #SidNaaz.. — Riya Saha (@BeingRiyaSaha) January 7, 2022

Another dragged Rashami Desai as they wrote, “Next is for that rashmai Desai , karma is waiting …..the way she hurted and poked sid now Bb15 she had confessed … Krma had its own way …next is she”

Next is for that rashmai Desai , karma is waiting …..the way she hurted and poked sid now Bb15 she had confessed … Krma had its own way …next is she 🙏💖 — Swapna 💖 (@lightdreaams) January 9, 2022

Do you think Umar Riaz getting evicted from Bigg Boss 15 was fair?

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: “Be A F*cking Man,” Salman Khan Bashes Karan Kundrra Over Always Supporting Umar Riaz Over GF Tejasswi Prakash – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube