Bigg Boss 15 is high on drama, just a week ahead of its grand finale. Umar Riaz’s rumoured eviction has taken the internet by storm. On the other hand, netizens are divided about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship. Amidst all of this, is the Salman Khan hosted show getting extended by 2 weeks? Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

The show truly is gaining momentum and the much-required ‘masala’. We will also witness some ex Bigg Boss contestants including Neha Bhasin, Divya Agarwal, Kashmera Shah amongst others appear on the Weekend Ka Vaar and support their favourites.

Advertisement

As per recent rumours doing the rounds, Bigg Boss 15 may now be extended for another 2 weeks. The Salman Khan hosted show was supposed to witness its grand finale on 16th January. But now it seems, the makers have decided to continue charting the TRPs and enjoy the buzz.

In this scenario, Bigg Boss 15 will now witness its grand finale by the end of January. Just not that, there’s another exciting piece of news for fans. Ex-contestants of this season, Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia will be entering the house all over again as wild-card contestants.

The entry of Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia at this crucial point of the show may witness a lot of change in equations. For the longest time, Tejasswi Prakash has been failing to find a supporter for her. Vishal could surely be that person, and that would further create rifts between the actress and boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

On the other hand, Rajiv Adatia will be a huge support system for Shamita Shetty. He was recently even seen visiting a temple with Shilpa Shetty for her win.

It is yet unknown whether Vishal and Rajiv will be competing inside the house, or will be there to just create further buzz!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss 15 updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: “Be A F*cking Man,” Salman Khan Bashes Karan Kundrra Over Always Supporting Umar Riaz Over GF Tejasswi Prakash – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube