Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved and praised actors in the Bollywood industry. The actor has achieved tremendous fame through not only his acting skills but also by his dancing and singing skills as well! Just two days more and the Greek god of B-town would turn a year old.

Well, some reports recently revealed that the actor would be making a grand announcement for his fans, on his 48th birthday.

Now according to reports by BollywoodLife, Hrithik Roshan who will be celebrating his 48th birthday this year has decided to drop a huge surprise for his fans on his big day. While no one yet knows what the surprise would be, a few sources close to the actor have come up with some hints.

One of the sources close to Hrithik Roshan revealed to BL that, “Hrithik is damn excited about this announcement and he has been working on it for a few days now. However, he has kept the announcement extremely secret with the assurance that it will brighten up his fan’s day. Hrithik doesn’t want to disclose the announcement as he wants to keep the excitement around it and so he has kept his very close people informed about it who is even helping him on the same”

Another one close to the actor revealed, ”Hrithik is closely associated to all social cause and even does a lot of charity. But don’t disclose it in public as he likes to keep these things private. But this time he will announce a social cause and even urge his fans to join him closely. He will start something that will help people in this covid 19 crisis”. Talking more on the topic the source revealed, “This is not the big announcement, but it is something that he will start from his birthday. The announcement that he is going to make it around his film and I don’t want to divulge anything and spoil HR’s big plan”.

Wow! this is just so exciting. It looks like Hrithik is all set to follow the footsteps of Bollywood’s bhaijaan, Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the action-drama War which was directed by Siddharth Anand. The actor had teamed up with Tiger Shroff for the movie. The actor will next be seen in his upcoming project Vikram Vedha which will also star Saif Ali Khan.

