The latest season of Bigg Boss has failed to entertain the audience so far resulting in low TRPs and negative audience reviews. In a recent Weekend Ka Vaar promo released by the channel, host Salman Khan can be seen lashing out at several contestants for their conduct in the house. One of the many contestants to face his wrath was Bigg Boss 15 challenger Abhijit Bichukale, mainly for using foul language while interacting with the co-contestants.

For the unversed, Abhijit was previously in the news when he got into a fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee over a comment he passed, asking her to kiss him. His actions were heavily criticized on the internet not just by viewers but also by a few ex-contestants who closely follow the show even today. Abhijit also invited trouble when he called Shamita Shetty ‘Pair Ki Jutti’ in a Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

In the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman Khan can be seen lashing out at contestants like Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Abhijit Bichukale, for the way they behaved in the past week. He can be seen using a threatening tone with Abhijit, making it clear that his language in the house was unacceptable.

Calling Abhijit Bichukale out, Salman Khan said, “Yeh jo aapne gandi gandi gaaliyaan di thi, koi doosra aapke parivaar ko de toh aapko kaisa lagega? Yeh warning de raha hoon, mid-week aake nikaal ke jaunga yahaan se, baal pakad ke.”

When Abhijit made an attempt to explain himself, Salman got even more agitated and said, “Tu bolega, main ghar mein aake tereko maar ke jaunga.”

Abhijit Bichukale was also clearly triggered by the situation and words used against him as he is seen making an attempt to leave the show immediately. He was seen screaming, “bhaad me gaya ye show” before walking towards the exit door swiftly. Take a look:

