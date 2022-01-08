Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has brought fame not just to its cast members but even their families. Recently, Dilip Joshi’s daughter Neeyati tied the knot and it was a huge affair in itself. Do you know, Jennifer Mistry aka Roshan’s husband Mayur Bansiwal was a part of Akshay Kumar’s biggie? Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Jennifer plays the role of Roshan Kaur Sodhi. She is the wife of Roshan Singh Sodhi and the mother of Gogi (Samay Shah). The actress has won hearts with her portrayal over the years and even enjoys a massive social media following.

Many wouldn’t know but Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s husband Mayur Bansiwal is also a famous actor. He is a familiar face in many TV commercials and his handwork once even landed him in an Akshay Kumar film.

Let’s just end the mystery, the film that we’re talking about is 2.0. Starring Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth in lead, the pan India film was a massive success. Mayur Bansiwal played the character of Pakshi Rajan’s father in the magnum opus.

Just not that, Mayur has also been a part of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baazaar starring Saif Ali Khan in lead.

Jennifer Mistry surely must be proud wifey!

2.0, directed by Shankar was released in 2018 and turned out to be a big hit at the box office. The film collected massive 188 crores just in its Hindi version!

Meanwhile, Jennifer has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since its inception. However, the actress left the show in 2013 and returned only in 2016.

