Bigg Boss 15 is finally gathering its much-needed momentum. There have been several debated in the outside world over incidents that are happening in the house. As per reports, Umar Riaz has been evicted over his physical aggression towards Pratik Sehajpal. And Karan Kundrra is yet again being slammed over his behaviour towards Tejasswi Prakash. Here’s what Salman Khan has to say!

As most know, Tejasswi and Karan made a really sweet pair initially. Their respective fan bases were more than excited to witness the #TejRan era. However, with their fights and disrespectful behaviour towards each other, viewers eventually started having mixed feelings for the couple.

Karan Kundrra is often seen asking Tejasswi Prakash to apologize for her rude behaviour towards his best friend Umar Riaz. Just not that, he was even once heard saying something on the lines of ‘why would anyone support you if you keep fighting with everyone?’

During the latest Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan bashed Karan Kundrra for not supporting Tejasswi Prakash. In a recently released promo, the host could be heard saying “Karan aapne kayi baar Tejasswi ko bola hai, ‘jake Umar ko sorry boldo’”

Salman Khan continues, “What the f*ck dude? Kabhi Umar ne aake bola hai, ‘Aaj hum Teja ke liye khelenge?’ Aapka boyfriend hone ke bawajood isne kabhi aapki madad nahi ki. Tejasswi aapke liye koi priority hai hi nai. Take a f*cking stand, be a f*cking man.”

Tejasswi Prakash could be seen breaking down as rest of the contestants provide her support.

Check out the viral video below:

Well, that’s not it! The Bigg Boss 15 WKV will also witness Kashmera Shah slam Karan Kundrra over his behaviour towards Tejasswi. Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal will be seen defending the Love School host.

