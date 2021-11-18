The sensational Bigg Boss OTT winner and Splitsvilla fame Divya Agarwal stars in the all-new video of the evergreen retro classic Koi Sehri Babu, originally featuring the iconic Mumtaz in the 1973 hit Loafer. The number, that had been first sung by the legend Asha Bhosle, has been recently trending in various social media platforms, and the new version produced by Saregama adds a contemporary touch to it.

The new number has been voiced by singer- Shruti Rane, whose last rendition of the evergreen Do Ghoont had become a runaway hit a few months ago. Adding the groovy desi moves to the number is master choreographer Ganesh Acharya and Jayshree Kelkar, and Divya oozes a sensuous confidence as she matches steps to the beats.

Performing to this timeless song, Divya Agarwal said, “What an incredible honor to be in a video that has been immortalized by the legendary Mumtazji and sung by Asha Bhosleji. This has been one of my favorite retro classics growing up and it almost feels surreal to be in the new video of the song. This is my humble tribute to the original track, and I hope I have done some justice to it.

Check out Divya Agarwal starter Koi Sehri Babu below:

