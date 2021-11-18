Kangana Ranaut has stirred a controversy over her take on India’s Azaadi. Things further got complicated after she brought Netaji and Gandhiji into the matter. There’s been uproar all across the country and many even requested the government to take the Padma Shri back from her. Now, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has ended up calling her a ‘naachnewaali’. Scroll below for details!

For the unversed, after the Azadi statement, Kangana even defended her take. She went onto create another scandal after she said, “Either you are a Gandhi fan or Netaji supporter. You can’t be both, choose and decide.” She even attached a picture from 1940s newspaper that had a headline reading, ‘Gandhi, others agreed to hand over Netaji.’

Reacting to it all, Congress Leader issued a statement to paps where he said, “If some dancer girl (naachanewali) levels allegations against Mahatma Gandhi, I do not consider it worthy of response.”

Just not that, Vijay Wadettiwar went on to say that if someone spits at the sun, it falls right back at them. “Nine out of ten people badmouth her (Kangana Ranaut). There is no need to talk more about her,” he added.

Meanwhile, even netizens slammed Kangana for her statement on India’s independence. It all began when the actress appeared at Times Summit and said 1947 freedom was a ‘bheek’ and not achieved. She later defended her statement on Instagram as she wrote, “Even though I clearly mentioned 1857 revolution first freedom fight which was curbed… which lead to more atrocities and cruelties from the British and almost a century later freedom was given to us in (Mr.) Gandhi’s begging bowl… Ja aur roo ab (go cry more).”

