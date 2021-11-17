Kangana Ranaut knows how to be in the headlines. Whether it’s her movies or some controversial statements, the actress successfully garners the limelight with whatever she does. After the infamous ‘Independence bheekh’ remark, the Thalaivii actress is refusing to slow down.

A few days back, Kangana had said that independence in 1947 was given to us as ‘bheek’ and not achieved. All such things were said by her with the use of some inappropriate words. She even added that the real independence began after 2014 when Narendra Modi started serving as India’s prime minister.

Many thought that Kangana Ranaut would apologize for her remark as netizens and even freedom fighters slammed her. However, seems like, she’s ready to magnify the controversy. With her latest statement on Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Queen actress has sparked another unpleasant row.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Either you are a Gandhi fan or Netaji supporter. You can’t be both, choose and decide.” She even attached a picture from 1940s newspaper that had a headline reading, “Gandhi, others agreed to hand over Netaji.”

Kangana further added, “Those who fought for the freedom were “handed over” to their masters…by those who had no courage burning /boiling hot blood to fight their oppressor but they were power hungry and cunning…Those are the ones who taught us, if someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap and that is how you will get aazaadi. That’s not how one gets aazadi, one can only get bheekh like that. Choose your heroes wisely.”

This Instagram story is sure to attract new reactions from all around.

Let us know what do you think about Kangana Ranaut’s new controversial statement.

