Boycott trends are not new to any internet geek, especially Bollywood has now become used to it. Just before any biggie is all set to drop, we see boycott trends all over Twitter. The latest to be part of the trend is Antim, and the focal point is, of course, Salman Khan.

Advertisement

No, the star hasn’t done anything controversial, but it’s the case of Sushant Singh Rajput and other things that have led to the trend. As of now, over 15,000 tweets have been made with #BoycottAntim. Right from Salman’s hit and run case to drug nexus in Bollywood, netizens are dragging every reason to appeal boycott of Antim.

Check out some tweets below:

Burn Down Bollywood 🔥🔥

& Burn Down Salman Khan's ego #BoycottAntim ❌ BWood Game Changer Sushant#फिल्मों_ने_बिगाड़ा_समाज — ¥A$M!N 🇮🇳 ||Justice4SSR|| (@Yasmin2186) November 17, 2021

Advertisement

ghor anyay… his misfortune to be born in india where people get ruined to be honest. #BoycottBollywood #BoycottAntim https://t.co/uTXmLNnz6m — *BackUpOfSSRwarrior* (@shal0001) November 17, 2021

It's time to boycott these people. Don't waste your hard earned money by buying movie tickets for their senseless movies.#BoycottAntim | Boycott Bollywood pic.twitter.com/YUcgnJFkKD — KIZIE #SushantSinghRajput (@Sushantify_) November 17, 2021

Starring Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan in key roles, Antim is slated to release on 26th November 2021.

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma says that Antim is an opportunity for him to come out and showcase something really drastic from his first film, Loveyatri, as he does not want to repeat himself.

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Loveyatri, where he played a loverboy. Now, he will be seen playing an anti-hero in his upcoming film, where he will be pitted against his brother-in-law and superstar Salman Khan.

Speaking about his character, Aayush said, “I was apprehensive about the darkness of the character because it is a very layered character. I did not know if I am qualified to perform this. I don’t know if I will be able to showcase the multiple layers, complexities of his mind and that was something that was really scaring me.”

(Input- IANS)

Must Read: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Future Predicted By An Astrologer, Says “Hate To Break It To The Fans But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube